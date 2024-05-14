Jason Aldean To Tribute Toby Keith At ACM Awards

(SSML) The Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced a special salute to legendary singer-songwriter Toby Keith at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards by Country Music superstar Jason Aldean.

The ACM Awards will be free to stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT.

The ACM Awards will honor the late Country superstar with a special rendition of "Should've Been a Cowboy," performed by three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year winner and reigning ACM Artist of the Decade, Jason Aldean. Toby Keith was a 14-time ACM Award recipient, including multiple wins for ACM Top Male Vocalist and ACM Album of the Year, and was named ACM Entertainer of the Year twice, in 2002 and 2003.

Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire, the 59th ACM Awards will feature additional performances and collaborations from a star-studded lineup, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Noah Kahan, Avril Lavigne, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Parker McCollum, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Nate Smith, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, and Lainey Wilson.

