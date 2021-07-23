The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album 'Aeromantic II'

The Night Flight Orchestra have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Aeromantic II," on September 3rd. As the name implies, the record will be the second part of the "Aeromantic" saga.

The band had this to say, "Aeromantic II is about circling around the globe in the stratosphere, never wanting to land. A continuation of the journey we started all these years ago.

"The Swedish melancholy and the simultaneous love of life, creating a new alternative world for all the restless souls out there. We know that you are there. We feel you.

"And the Night Flight Orchestra will guide you into a better place. Where the nights are made of Chardonnay and every day is burning. Just take our hands and flounce about with us in the twilight zone, where everything is possible."

Related Stories

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Impossibile' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Divinyls' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Satellite' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Go ABBA For New Album

The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue

The Night Flight Orchestra Preview New Album

The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album and Preview Video

News > The Night Flight Orchestra