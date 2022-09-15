Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47

Social media post capture

Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra guitarist David Andersson has died at the age of 47 years old, which Soilwork attributed to "alcohol and mental illness".

Soilwork shared the sad news with the following Facebook post in Wednesday (September 14th), "We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson's passing. He was one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork's musical journey forward.

"Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences goes out to his family. Forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side.

"We encourage everyone to respect the privacy of David's family and friends in these tragic times."

The Night Flight Orchestra shared, Goodnight sweet doctor. We all hope you've finally found peace. We will miss you so much. You were one of a kind and a brilliant musician. Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. It hurts so much. Our deepest condolences goes out to David Andersson's family on this difficult day. His music will live on forever. Thank you for all the unforgettable times together.

"See you on the other side. Bjorn, Jonas, Sharlee, Anna, Asa, Sebastian, John & Rasmus."

