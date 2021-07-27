Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free' Following Surgery

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has been declared cancer free" following his recent total gastrectomy surgery to treat his squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the stomach, according to his bandmate Gary Holt.

The guitarist shared the following update via social media on Monday (July 26th), "Update of Tom! Tom has been home for around a week now, is doing very well despite the pain, is eating real food but also adjusting to a new relationship with food and a new way of having to eat. But he's a rock in all this, strong as hell and he's gonna crush this. And he is CANCER FREE. They got it all. F*** yes!

"I know if he was on social media he would thank each and every one of you for all the well wishes, donations, tickets for the benefit show that were purchased as well as the raffle items. Only a matter of time before he is crushing the drums again! He's got some real healing to do but he is on his way to recovery".

