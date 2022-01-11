.

Anthrax, Black Label Society And Exodus Announce Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 11-01-2022

Anthrax and Black Label Society are teaming up once again for a coheadlining tour. The new trek will be taking place early next year and will feature Exodus as a special guest.

They will be kicking things off on January 17th at the Revolution Concert House in Boise, ID, and will conclude the trek on February 18th in Oakland, CA at the Fox Theatre.

Anthrax had this to say, “We are so pumped to be hitting the road again with Black Label Society. We had such a great time when we toured with them earlier this year, that we had talked about doing it again when we were still on the road together. And, having the guys from Exodus on the bill as Special Guest, will definitely make this a tour not to miss.”

BLS frontman Zakk Wylde shared "Anthrax is one of the bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time. I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie and Joey for over 3O years and they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition ANTHRAX could ask for. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Exodus tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!!"

Exodus' Gary Holt added, "Exodus are super stoked to announce that we will be touring with Anthrax and Black Label Society. Touring with our long-time friends in Anthrax is always an epic good time, and now we get to tour with BLS and watch Zakk and company rip it up nightly too! Going to be awesome and we will be bringing our unique brand of audio violence to every city! Let the metal roll!"

Dates below:
01/17 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
01/18 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
01/20 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
01/21 - Penticton, BC - So. Okanagan Events Ctr.
01/22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Centre
01/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings
01/25 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
01/27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
01/28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
01/29 - Chicago, IL - Radius
01/31 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
02/02 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
02/03 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
02/04 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
02/05 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
02/07 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
02/08 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District
02/10 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena
02/11 - Houston, TX - Bayou
02/13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater
02/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
02/15 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
02/17 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium
02/18 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

