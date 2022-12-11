Dave Lombardo Returned To Testament (2022 In Review)

Tour poster

Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament was a top 22 story from March 2022: Slayer legend Dave Lombardo returned to Testament just in time for the band's The Bay Strikes Back Tour with Exodus and Death Angel.

Lombardo replaces longtime drummer Gene Hoglan, who announced his departure from the band back in January. Chuck Billy had this to say," I'll state the obvious, We are more than overwhelmed to welcome back Dave Lombardo to play drums with Testament. We are so excited to share the stage again with Lombardo. Dave added immense power when he joined the band for The Gathering (release), and we are ecstatic to see what new flavor he will bring back to Testament."

Lombardo shared, "This is a long-awaited reunion that was bound to happen. Once upon a time, we created a thrash masterpiece. I have no doubt that our musical chemistry will pick up exactly where we left off. I love the Testament family and am very excited to be joining them once again. Pure brutality awaits."

Eric Peterson added, "Having Dave Lombardo join us again feels like we are picking up where unfinished business had left off. There is a silver lining to every cloud and working again with Dave calls for us to celebrate with our horns held high!"

Related Stories

Testament Unleash 'WWIII' Video

Testament Announce Video Album With 'Curse Of Osiris' Clip

Testament, Exodus, Death Angel's Bay Strikes Back Tour Extended

Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament

Testament Music and Merch

News > Testament