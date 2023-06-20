Exodus Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

Photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

(Freeman) American thrash metal legends and genre originators Exodus are thrilled to announce that they have officially signed a worldwide contract with Austrian rock and metal empire Napalm Records!

Recently commanding the metal world with their 11th studio album, Persona Non Grata (2021) - which debuted in the USA at #1 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart, #9 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre chart and #20 on the Current Album Sales chart, among others - Exodus' reign began over 40 years ago in 1979. Hailing since as one of the premier metal legends originating from the potent San Francisco Bay Area thrash scene, the latest decade saw the return of celebrated, then-former vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza to the fold. Together with longstanding members Gary Holt on guitar, Tom Hunting on drums, Lee Altus on guitar and Jack Gibson on bass, EXODUS have seen increasing international response and success in their most recent era, and now, join with Napalm Records for their exciting next phase!

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt says: "Exodus are extremely excited to announce that we are joining the family at Napalm Records! It's time for a new chapter for the band, and we are stoked to be joining the label and are starting to put our foot on the gas and get ourselves prepared for the next record! They convinced us with their passion and love for the band, and where we will be going in the future, we couldn't say no. It's time to push even further and not only continue to run right over people with our brand of thrash, it's time to increase the body count! Here's to new beginnings with Napalm Records!"

Thomas Caser, CEO, Napalm Records adds: "We are proud to announce this signing of one of the most influential metal bands in the world - one that has proven to always deliver the highest quality throughout the decades of their career. We cannot wait to start the work and on the road together! Welcome to the Napalm family - Exodus!"

Stay tuned for more Exodus news coming soon!

Catch confirmed Exodus performances:

September 7-10, 2023 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival (Virginia International Raceway)

September 21, 2023 - Manila, Philippines @ SM SKYDOME

September 23 & 24, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

Related Stories

Jamey Jasta Recruits Exodus Icon For 'Assimilation Agenda'

Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Dave Lombardo Returned To Testament (2022 In Review)

Anthrax, Black Label Society And Exodus Announce Tour

More Exodus News