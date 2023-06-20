.

Exodus Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

06-20-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Exodus News Photo courtesy Freeman Promotions June 20, 2023
Photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

(Freeman) American thrash metal legends and genre originators Exodus are thrilled to announce that they have officially signed a worldwide contract with Austrian rock and metal empire Napalm Records!

Recently commanding the metal world with their 11th studio album, Persona Non Grata (2021) - which debuted in the USA at #1 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart, #9 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre chart and #20 on the Current Album Sales chart, among others - Exodus' reign began over 40 years ago in 1979. Hailing since as one of the premier metal legends originating from the potent San Francisco Bay Area thrash scene, the latest decade saw the return of celebrated, then-former vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza to the fold. Together with longstanding members Gary Holt on guitar, Tom Hunting on drums, Lee Altus on guitar and Jack Gibson on bass, EXODUS have seen increasing international response and success in their most recent era, and now, join with Napalm Records for their exciting next phase!

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt says: "Exodus are extremely excited to announce that we are joining the family at Napalm Records! It's time for a new chapter for the band, and we are stoked to be joining the label and are starting to put our foot on the gas and get ourselves prepared for the next record! They convinced us with their passion and love for the band, and where we will be going in the future, we couldn't say no. It's time to push even further and not only continue to run right over people with our brand of thrash, it's time to increase the body count! Here's to new beginnings with Napalm Records!"

Thomas Caser, CEO, Napalm Records adds: "We are proud to announce this signing of one of the most influential metal bands in the world - one that has proven to always deliver the highest quality throughout the decades of their career. We cannot wait to start the work and on the road together! Welcome to the Napalm family - Exodus!"

Stay tuned for more Exodus news coming soon!

Catch confirmed Exodus performances:
September 7-10, 2023 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival (Virginia International Raceway)
September 21, 2023 - Manila, Philippines @ SM SKYDOME
September 23 & 24, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

Related Stories
Exodus Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

Jamey Jasta Recruits Exodus Icon For 'Assimilation Agenda'

Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Dave Lombardo Returned To Testament (2022 In Review)

Anthrax, Black Label Society And Exodus Announce Tour

More Exodus News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler Loves Music Festivals- more

Day In Country

Eric Church to Serve as 2023 Artist-In-Residence at The Country Music Hall Of Fame- Megan Moroney Takes 'Tennessee Orange' To No. 1- more

advertisement
Reviews

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Latest News

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest

Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour

Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Download Festival

Portugal. The Man Livestreaming Album Release Event

311 Expand Debut Album For 30th Anniversary

Coheed and Cambria Get Animated for 'Ladders of Supremacy' Video

Stevie Nicks Announces Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Box set

Motley Crue Share Hellfest Recap Video