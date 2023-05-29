Jamey Jasta Recruits Exodus Icon For 'Assimilation Agenda'

(Atom Splitter) Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has just dropped a single and visualizer for "Assimilation Agenda," a brand-new Jasta track, featuring Steve "Zetro" Souza from Bay Area legends Exodus. The banger is the first new music from JASTA since the release of the well-received project, The Lost Chapters, Volume 2, which dropped in 2019.
"The whole album is a love letter to thrash but this song in particular is a great example of what's to come and one of my favorites," says Jasta. "A duet with Zetro that will get the circle pits going HARD!!!"
The song was recorded/mixed/mastered by Nick Bellmore at Dexters Lab Recording in Milford, CT. It's the first track from JASTA's forthcoming new album, due out later this year. Stay tuned for more info.
