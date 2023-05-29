Jamey Jasta Recruits Exodus Icon For 'Assimilation Agenda'

Single art

(Atom Splitter) Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has just dropped a single and visualizer for "Assimilation Agenda," a brand-new Jasta track, featuring Steve "Zetro" Souza from Bay Area legends Exodus. The banger is the first new music from JASTA since the release of the well-received project, The Lost Chapters, Volume 2, which dropped in 2019.

"The whole album is a love letter to thrash but this song in particular is a great example of what's to come and one of my favorites," says Jasta. "A duet with Zetro that will get the circle pits going HARD!!!"

The song was recorded/mixed/mastered by Nick Bellmore at Dexters Lab Recording in Milford, CT. It's the first track from JASTA's forthcoming new album, due out later this year. Stay tuned for more info.

Related Stories

Lamb Of God Lead Resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest Lineup

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Resurrecting The Milwaukee Metalfest (2022 In Review)

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Teases Jamie Jasta Produced Album

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Resurrecting The Milwaukee Metalfest

More Jasta News