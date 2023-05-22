Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Exodus have announced that they have been forced to cancel their European tour due to family emergency, guitarist Gary Holt's brother has been hospitalized in Italy.

Frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza shared, "To all our friends & fans in Europe... With very very heavy hearts, our upcoming European run which starts next week will unfortunately have to be cancelled.

"As a lot of you already know, over the past week, our brother Gary Holt had an unfortunate incident that happened to his brother in Italy, which resulted with Gary and his wife having to fly unexpectedly to take care of the situation. As some of you may or may have not read, the situation has taken a toll on our beloved brother.

"We are a family-oriented band, and family will always come first with Exodus. We hope you all understand the circumstances, at the moment, Gary needs to tend to his family. This is not what we wanted, as we were all looking forward coming to play for all of you great European fans that have supported this band for the past 40 years. Don't worry Europe, EXODUS will be back! Thank you all for understanding, we love and appreciate each and every one of you."

Gary has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help his brother, who was injured in an auto accident in Rome and requires surgery. Visit the campaign page here for more details and to donate.

