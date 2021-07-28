RIP ZZ Top Legend Dusty Hill

ZZ Top shared the very sad news via social media Wednesday afternoon (July 28th) that legendary band bassist Dusty Hill passed away in his sleep.
The band shared a photo of Dusty and wrote via Facebook, "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.
"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.'
"You will be missed greatly, amigo.
"Frank & Billy"
See the post here.
