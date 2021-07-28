Rush's Cinema Strangiato Coming To Movie Theaters

(hennemusic) Rush have announced that they will screen the Director's Cut of their 2019 film, "Cinema Strangiato", in theaters worldwide on Thursday, September 9.
The alternate "Director's Cut" edition of the project - which presents material from the band's 2015 R40 40th anniversary tour - will present a revamped setlist including new additions of bonus tracks "One Little Victory" and "Red Barchetta" as well as "Cygnus X-1 / "The Story So Far" featuring Neil Peart's final recorded drum solo masterpiece.
Additional favorites include songs such as "Animate", "Closer To The Heart", "Subdivisions" and "Tom Sawyer" along with backstage moments and candid footage left on the cutting room floor.
The Director's Cut also includes soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder", exclusive interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, violinist Jonathan Dinklage, and more surprises.
Rush are previewing the 2021 event with a new video trailer featuring footage of Peart's drum solo from the R40 tour. Watch it here.
