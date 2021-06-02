.

Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, More For Fall Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Atreyu tour poster

Atreyu have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline tour this fall that will feature special guests Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul, and Defying Decay.

They are embarking on The Baptize Tour to celebrate the release of their forthcoming album, "Baptize", which was produced by John Feldmann and is hitting stores this Friday, June 4th.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on November 9th in Dallas, TX at the Gas Monkey Bar And Grill and will wrap up on December 16th in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory.

"The time is... NOW?!," the band says. "We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can't wait to celebrate this chapter of Atreyu with our diehard fans.

"This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let's do this!" See the dates below:

The Baptize Tour Dates


11/9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar And Grill
11/10 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse
11/11 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA
11/13 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville
11/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
11/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11/17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
11/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian
11/20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11/21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
11/22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
11/23 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
11/24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
11/26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
11/27 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
11/30 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
12/1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
12/2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
12/3 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater AC
12/4 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
12/6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
12/7 - Denver, CO - The Summit
12/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
12/10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
12/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland
12/12 - Seattle, WA - The Crocadile
12/14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
12/15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
12/16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Related Stories


Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, More For Fall Tour

Atreyu Recruit All-Star List Of Friends For 'Catastrophe' Video

Atreyu Get Visual For 'Catastrophe'

Hyro The Hero And Atreyu Team For 'Legendary' New Song

Atreyu 'Underrated' In New Video

Atreyu Recruit Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Atreyu Recruit Blink-182's Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Atreyu Officially Parted Ways With Frontman Alex Varkatzas 2020 In Review

Atreyu Announce Carry The Fire Livestreams

Atreyu Release 'Save Us' Video

News > Atreyu

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rival Sons Announce Special Pair Of Aces Livestream Events- Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour- Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch For Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For Tour- Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour- Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow- Queen's Roger Taylor Solo Album and Tour- more

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'- Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed- Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God- Train- more

Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction- Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert- Hooked On A Feeling Hit Maker B.J. Thomas Dead At 78- more

Reviews

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

advertisement
Latest News

Rival Sons Announce Special Pair Of Aces Livestream Events

Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour

Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, More For Fall Tour

Lollapalooza 2021 Daily Lineup Revealed

Black Stone Cherry Founding Member Exits Band

Caravan Releasing Massive Limited Edition Box Set

You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine Announced

Singled Out: Jared Rabin's Hey Mister Doctor