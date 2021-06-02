Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, More For Fall Tour

Atreyu have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline tour this fall that will feature special guests Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul, and Defying Decay.
They are embarking on The Baptize Tour to celebrate the release of their forthcoming album, "Baptize", which was produced by John Feldmann and is hitting stores this Friday, June 4th.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on November 9th in Dallas, TX at the Gas Monkey Bar And Grill and will wrap up on December 16th in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory.
"The time is... NOW?!," the band says. "We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can't wait to celebrate this chapter of Atreyu with our diehard fans.
"This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let's do this!" See the dates below:
