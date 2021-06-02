Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, More For Fall Tour

Atreyu have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline tour this fall that will feature special guests Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul, and Defying Decay.

They are embarking on The Baptize Tour to celebrate the release of their forthcoming album, "Baptize", which was produced by John Feldmann and is hitting stores this Friday, June 4th.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on November 9th in Dallas, TX at the Gas Monkey Bar And Grill and will wrap up on December 16th in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory.

"The time is... NOW?!," the band says. "We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can't wait to celebrate this chapter of Atreyu with our diehard fans.

"This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let's do this!" See the dates below:



The Baptize Tour Dates

11/9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar And Grill11/10 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse11/11 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA11/13 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville11/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade11/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground11/17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live11/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian11/20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom11/21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall11/22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live11/23 - Hartford, CT - The Webster11/24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium11/26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic11/27 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall11/30 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora12/1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection12/2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge12/3 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater AC12/4 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre12/6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman12/7 - Denver, CO - The Summit12/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot12/10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory12/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland12/12 - Seattle, WA - The Crocadile12/14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst12/15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues12/16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

