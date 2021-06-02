You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine Announced

The Prine Family have announced "You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine," a series of special concerts and events being held across various venues in Nashville October 3-10.

The week-long celebration will include tribute concerts at The Ryman Auditorium (October 6 & 7), the CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (October 8).

They will be followed by an additional concert the Basement East (October 9) and will culminate on October 10 what would have been John's 75th birthday. With more events to be announced. Tickets are still available for the October 6th event here.



Related Stories

David Starr Marks 1st Anniversary Of John Prine's Death With Cover

Austin City Limits' New Season Kicking Off With John Prine Special

John Prine's Final Recording Released

John Prine Radio Wake To Be Broadcast Next Week

John Prine Remembered By Austin City Limits With Special Episode

More Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine

Music Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine

News > John Prine



