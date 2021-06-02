.

You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine Announced

Michael Angulia | 06-02-2021

John Prine event poster

The Prine Family have announced "You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine," a series of special concerts and events being held across various venues in Nashville October 3-10.

The week-long celebration will include tribute concerts at The Ryman Auditorium (October 6 & 7), the CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (October 8).

They will be followed by an additional concert the Basement East (October 9) and will culminate on October 10 what would have been John's 75th birthday. With more events to be announced. Tickets are still available for the October 6th event here.

