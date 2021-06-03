ZZ Top and Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup

ZZ Top and Cody Jinks have been named as the headliners of the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival, which will be taking place on September 18th and 19th.
The brand new "Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience" will feature over 30 artists at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.
In addition to the headliners, the event will also feature Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more.
"We were excited to launch Born & Raised in 2020, and to say we're even more excited in 2021 is an understatement," shares Festival Producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. "This region lives and breathes Outlaw, Texas, Red Dirt country. We can't wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together."
Presale passes for Born & Raised will be available beginning Saturday, June 5th at 10am Central Time via Tunespeak. See the full lineup below:
