The Darkness Announce New Album and Tour

(hennemusic) The Darkness have announced dates for a fall 2021 UK tour in support of a new album entitled "Motorheart." Due October 15, the band will issue the set's lead single from their seventh studio record next month; the project marks the follow-up to 2019's "Easter Is Cancelled", which reached the UK Top 10.
The group will be joined by British Lion - the side project of Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris - for a month-long UK trek this fall, with shows starting November 17 in Brighton.
"The time has come, the walrus said... to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork!," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "Yes, we, The Darkness, are back on tour, praise Satan's better half... come and party with us like it's the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn't like to comment any further on that.
"Get in kids, it's The Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion - Steve Harris' top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn't want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer..." here.
