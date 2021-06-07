.

Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights Summer Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

Bayside tour poster

Bayside will be returning to the road this summer for the just announced 21 Years of Really Bad Luck Tour and they will be taking Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, and The Bombpops along with them for the trek.

The tour will be getting underway on August 28th in Fort Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live and will run until October 5th where it will wrap up in Englewood, CO at the Gothic Theatre.

Frontman Anthony Raneri had this to say, "We had to rebook this tour 4 times and that's only going to make it sweeter when it finally happens. Can't wait to finally get a chance to celebrate our milestone with good friends and the best fans." See the dates below:

8/28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
8/29 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
8/30 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade
9/1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
9/2 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
9/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
9/4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9/5 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9/7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
9/8 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
9/10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
9/11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
9/12 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
9/14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
9/15 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
9/17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
9/21 - Dallas, TX - GMBG
9/22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
9/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
9/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
9/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
9/28 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
9/29 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
10/1 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
10/5 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

