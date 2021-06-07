Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights Summer Tour

Bayside will be returning to the road this summer for the just announced 21 Years of Really Bad Luck Tour and they will be taking Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, and The Bombpops along with them for the trek.
The tour will be getting underway on August 28th in Fort Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live and will run until October 5th where it will wrap up in Englewood, CO at the Gothic Theatre.
Frontman Anthony Raneri had this to say, "We had to rebook this tour 4 times and that's only going to make it sweeter when it finally happens. Can't wait to finally get a chance to celebrate our milestone with good friends and the best fans." See the dates below:
8/28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
8/29 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
8/30 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade
9/1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
9/2 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
9/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
9/4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9/5 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9/7 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
9/8 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
9/10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
9/11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
9/12 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
9/14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
9/15 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
9/17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
9/21 - Dallas, TX - GMBG
9/22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
9/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
9/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
9/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
9/28 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
9/29 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
10/1 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
10/5 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
Bayside Release 'Not Fair' Live Video
Bayside Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
Bayside Streaming New Song 'Bury Me'
Bayside Letting Fans Pick Local Acts For Club Tour
Bayside Release Video For New Album Title Song 'Interrobang'
Bayside Unplug For New Rendition Of 'Howard'
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online- Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online
Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights Summer Tour
Sepultura Share Devin Townsend Jam From Forthcoming SepulQuarta Album
Keith Urban And Breland 'Throw It Back' With New Video
Deer Tick and Delta Spirit Announce FriendSHIP Tour
Memphis May Fire Deliver 'Blood & Water' With New Video
New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add Paul Oakenfold To Unity Tour
Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces New Homebrew Album