(hennemusic) A lost 1981 video filmed by Van Halen for the "Fair Warning" track, "So This Is Love?", has surfaced four decades after it first aired on Italian television.
The origins of the clip - which sees the group miming the song alongside a dinosaur in an unknown park - has been a mystery for hardcore Van Halen fans for decades, with only photo images from the video shoot having surfaced in the mid-1990s.
The footage was shared by the Van Halen Italia Fan Club, who announced "at the end of 1981, Van Halen filmed some video clip settled in a Jurassic Park in Italy, the 'Prehistoric Park' of Rivolta D'Adda (near Milan). The band was engaged in a European tour promoting 'Fair Warning'. These videos aired on Italian state television, RAI 1, during a TV show called 'Happy Circus'."
Van Halen supported "Fair Warning" in North America with the release of a package of three videos that were shot during a June 1981 concert in Oakland, CA; "So This Is Love?" was featured alongside "Unchained" and "Hear About It Later."
Van Halen performed their final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2015; guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away last October at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Watch the video here.
Wolfgang Reflects On Eddie Van Halen's Cancer Battle
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live MammothWVH 'Don't Back Down' Video
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang
Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For American Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'
Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle
Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie On First Birthday Since Brother's Death
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen
Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online- Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online
Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights Summer Tour
Sepultura Share Devin Townsend Jam From Forthcoming SepulQuarta Album
Keith Urban And Breland 'Throw It Back' With New Video
Deer Tick and Delta Spirit Announce FriendSHIP Tour
Memphis May Fire Deliver 'Blood & Water' With New Video
New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add Paul Oakenfold To Unity Tour
Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces New Homebrew Album