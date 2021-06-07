The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour

The Eagles have announced that they have added six additional dates to their upcoming Hotel California with new dates revealed for Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.

They will be kicking things off with two shows at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 22nd and 24th. They will then head to Boston for two concerts at the TD Garden, followed by two nights at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

These dates join the previously announces shows that run from September 16th and 18th in Denver through October 22nd and 23rd at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

The tour will find the band, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, performing their iconic album "Hotel California" accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of some of their biggest hits. See the dates below:

Hotel California Tour Dates

Sunday, August 22 New York, NY Madison Square GardenTuesday, August 24 New York, NY Madison Square GardenFriday, August 27 Boston, MA TD GardenFriday, August 28 Boston, MA TD GardenTuesday, August 31 Washington, D.C. Capital One ArenaWed., September 1 Washington, D.C. Capital One ArenaThu, Sep 16, 2021 Denver, CO Ball ArenaSat, Sep 18, 2021 Denver, CO Ball ArenaTue, Sep 21, 2021 Dallas, TX American Airlines CenterFri, Sep 24, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Phoenix Suns ArenaSat, Sep 25, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Phoenix Suns ArenaFri, Oct 1, 2021 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy CenterSat, Oct 2, 2021 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy CenterFri, Oct 15, 2021 Los Angeles, CA ForumSat, Oct 16, 2021 Los Angeles, CA ForumTue, Oct 19, 2021 Los Angeles, CA ForumFri, Oct 22, 2021 San Francisco, CA Chase CenterSat, Oct 23, 2021 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

