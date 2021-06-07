The Eagles have announced that they have added six additional dates to their upcoming Hotel California with new dates revealed for Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.
They will be kicking things off with two shows at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 22nd and 24th. They will then head to Boston for two concerts at the TD Garden, followed by two nights at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
These dates join the previously announces shows that run from September 16th and 18th in Denver through October 22nd and 23rd at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.
The tour will find the band, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, performing their iconic album "Hotel California" accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of some of their biggest hits. See the dates below:
The Eagles' 'Millennium Concert' Gets Vinyl Release
The Eagles Stream 'Take It Easy' from Live From The Forum
Eagles Stream New Live Version Of 'Hotel California'
The Eagles Stream 'Lyin' Eyes' From Live From The Forum
Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast
Eagles Concert Film Coming To TV This Holiday Weekend
Eagles Reschedule Some Hotel California Tour Dates
The Eagles In The Studio For 45th Anniversary Of One Of These Nights
The Eagles' Joe Walsh Launches Public Radio Show
Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates
Dispatch Unplugging For Intimate Acoustic Tour
Noel Gallagher 'Flying On The Ground' With New Video
Mat Kearney Announces January Flower Tour
Urne Release 'The Palace of Devils & Wolves' Video
The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour
Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album Says Nikki Sixx
Architects Announce North American Tour