The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

The Eagles have announced that they have added six additional dates to their upcoming Hotel California with new dates revealed for Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.

They will be kicking things off with two shows at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 22nd and 24th. They will then head to Boston for two concerts at the TD Garden, followed by two nights at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

These dates join the previously announces shows that run from September 16th and 18th in Denver through October 22nd and 23rd at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

The tour will find the band, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, performing their iconic album "Hotel California" accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of some of their biggest hits. See the dates below:

Hotel California Tour Dates


Sunday, August 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, August 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 27 Boston, MA TD Garden
Friday, August 28 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tuesday, August 31 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
Wed., September 1 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
Thu, Sep 16, 2021 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sat, Sep 18, 2021 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Tue, Sep 21, 2021 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Fri, Sep 24, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Phoenix Suns Arena
Sat, Sep 25, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Phoenix Suns Arena
Fri, Oct 1, 2021 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Oct 2, 2021 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Fri, Oct 15, 2021 Los Angeles, CA Forum
Sat, Oct 16, 2021 Los Angeles, CA Forum
Tue, Oct 19, 2021 Los Angeles, CA Forum
Fri, Oct 22, 2021 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Sat, Oct 23, 2021 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

