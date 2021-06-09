Black Veil Brides Release 'Crimson Skies' Video

Black Veil Brides have released a brand new animated music video for their latest single "Crimson Skies". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album.
The new record will be entitled "The Phantom Tomorrow" and is now scheduled to be released on October 29th. We were sent the following details about the new video"
"The animated video expounds upon the underlying story of the upcoming concept album based on an idea by Biersack. The video depicts a confrontation between the main character "he Blackbird and his followers as they encounter"9, his adversary introduced in the Fields of Bone video as the lyrics of the song roll throughout." Watch it below:
