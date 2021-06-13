King Crimson Announce Music Is Our Friend Summer Tour

King Crimson have announced that they will be returning to the road next month to launch a brand new U.S. tour that will feature The Zappa Band as support on select dates.
The Music Is Our Friend Tour will be kicking off on July 22nd in Clearwater, FL at the Ruth Eckerd Hall and will run until September 11th when they will wrap things up in Washington, DC at The Anthem.
Robert Fripp had this to say, "The Crimson Beast Is in Go! Mode. Totally excellent news! Much hooraying! Glad times are here! The Crimson Beast Of Terror has woken from its enforced slumbering and is venturing out to stomp flat the psyches of innocents not yet experienced in the hammering onslaught of King Crimson's uncompromising pounding - bish! bish! bish! - before turning on a beat to jellify hearts with gut-wrenching passion and soul-squeezing epic unfoldings to remind us that we are all mere subjects in the unfolding drama of the universe's unfathomable mysteries while simultaneously rocking out and having a great time bopping about with Tony and Bobby and Gavin and Jakko and Mel and Pat and Jezza too." See the dates below:
July 22, 2021 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
July 23, 2021 - Delray Beach, FL - Old School Square
July 24, 2021 - St. Augustine, FL - St Augustine Ampitheater
July 26, 2021 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Walt Disney Theater
July 27, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox
July 28, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
July 30, 2021 - Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
July 31, 2021 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center
August 2, 2021 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddlers Green Amiptheater
August 3, 2021 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Ampitheater
August 5, 2021- Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion*
August 6, 2021 - Los Angeles - The Greek*
August 7, 2021 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Ballroom
August 23, 2021 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC*
August 24, 2021 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater*
August 26, 2021 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC*
August 27, 2021 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Ampitheater*
August 28, 2021 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Ampitheater*
August 29, 2021 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia*
August 31, 2021 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre*
September 1, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*
September 2, 2021 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights*
September 4, 2021 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*
September 5, 2021 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl*
September 7, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center*
September 9, 2021 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium*
September 10, 2021 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*
September 11, 2021 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*
(*Support "The Zappa Band")
