PSSR (featuring Guns N' Roses drummer Frank "Thunderchucker" Ferrer) have released a lyric video for their brand new single "She's All Right", which just hit digital retailers.
The new track "She's All Right" follows the group's 2019 debut single 'Busted' (featuring Richard Fortus), and the subsequent singles "Last Time" and "Push".
In addition to Ferrer, the group also features Eric J (vocals and guitar), bassist Brett Bass (Greg Allman), and lead guitarist/producer Rob Bailey (Delta Goodrem, David Johansen, more). Watch the video below:
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race- more
Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash- X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'- Noel Gallagher Rocks Oasis Classic- more
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up For 'Dustland'
Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'
Noel Gallagher To Perform On The Tonight Show
Guns N' Roses Offshoot PSSR Release New Song 'She's All Right'
Portugal The Man Announce Tour Dates And Release EP
Ours Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas With Takeover Tour
Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow