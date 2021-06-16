Guns N' Roses Offshoot PSSR Release New Song 'She's All Right'

PSSR (featuring Guns N' Roses drummer Frank "Thunderchucker" Ferrer) have released a lyric video for their brand new single "She's All Right", which just hit digital retailers.

The new track "She's All Right" follows the group's 2019 debut single 'Busted' (featuring Richard Fortus), and the subsequent singles "Last Time" and "Push".

In addition to Ferrer, the group also features Eric J (vocals and guitar), bassist Brett Bass (Greg Allman), and lead guitarist/producer Rob Bailey (Delta Goodrem, David Johansen, more). Watch the video below:

