Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas With Takeover Tour

Twenty One Pilots fans in a select cities will have opportunity to see the band at various venues in their town, ranging from intimate clubs to arenas, on their forthcoming Takeover Tour.

The special tour will visit eight cities including Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Atlanta, and London, with each stop featuring multiple nights at various sized venues.

Josh Dun had this to say, "Wow. We're playing shows again. I couldn't visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we've all really been waiting for, and we can't wait to see you again soon." See the show details below:

Sep 21: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sep 22: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sep 23: Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Sep 25: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena



Sep 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Sep 29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Oct 02: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum



Oct 12: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Oct 13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Oct 14: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 16: Chicago, IL @ United Center



Oct 18: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct 19: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 20: Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Oct 23: Boston, MA @ TD Garden



Oct 29: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct 30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena



Nov 02: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Nov 03: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 04: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov 06: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena



Mexico City

Coming soon



Jun 21: London, UK @ The Camden Assembly

Jun 22: London, UK @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Jun 23: London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 25: London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley



