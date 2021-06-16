Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas With Takeover Tour

Twenty One Pilots fans in a select cities will have opportunity to see the band at various venues in their town, ranging from intimate clubs to arenas, on their forthcoming Takeover Tour.
The special tour will visit eight cities including Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Atlanta, and London, with each stop featuring multiple nights at various sized venues.
Josh Dun had this to say, "Wow. We're playing shows again. I couldn't visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we've all really been waiting for, and we can't wait to see you again soon." See the show details below:
Sep 21: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Sep 22: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sep 23: Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Sep 25: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sep 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Sep 29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Oct 02: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct 12: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Oct 13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Oct 14: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 16: Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct 18: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct 19: Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 20: Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
Oct 23: Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct 29: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Oct 30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Nov 02: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Nov 03: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Nov 04: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov 06: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Mexico City
Coming soon
Jun 21: London, UK @ The Camden Assembly
Jun 22: London, UK @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Jun 23: London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Jun 25: London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley
