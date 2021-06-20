.

Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 06-20-2021

Eighteen Visions video still

Eighteen Visions have shared their take on the classic Alice in Chains hit "Them Bones". The original version of the track appeared on Alice in Chains' 1992 album "Dirt".

18V had this to say about their cover of the song, "Alice In Chains have left a long lasting impression on Eighteen Visions and our music. You can hear AIC's musical influence as early as 'Until the Ink Runs Out'.

"Their heavy, dirty riffs were infused with our early metalcore sound to help create something unique. And it's no secret AIC are James' favorite band as you can hear their vocal and lyrical impact on just about every 18V release.

"We hope you enjoy our take on this absolute banger of a song." Stream the cover below:


