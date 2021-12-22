Eighteen Visions Surprised Fans With '1996' Covers Album 2021 In Review

Eighteen Visions earned a top 21 story from July 2021 after they surprised fans with the release of a new covers album called "1996" that sees them taking on classic songs from hard core and hard rock artists.
Side A is called "Hardcore" and includes the original title track as well as the cover songs D.T.O. (Vision Of Disorder), The Hangedman (Damnation A.D.), Born From Pain (Earth Crisis) and Blanket (Unbroken).
Side B is entitled "Hard Rock" and features covers of Them Bones (Alice In Chains), Scentless Apprentice (Nirvana), Sad But True (Metallica), Terrible Lie (Nine Inch Nails) and Down (Stone Temple Pilots).
The band had this to say, "We've always been a band that pulls inspiration and influence from just about every corner of the music world. For this collection of covers, we thought it would be cool to focus on some of our favorites from the 90s that have probably shaped our band the most.
"We hope you enjoy these hardcore and hard rock cuts. We had an amazing time exploring and recording these songs. Enjoy!" Stream the album below:
