Eighteen Visions have surprised fans with the release of a new covers album called "1996" that sees them taking on classic songs from hard core and hard rock artists.
Side A is called "Hardcore" and includes the original title track as well as the cover songs D.T.O. (Vision Of Disorder), The Hangedman (Damnation A.D.), Born From Pain (Earth Crisis) and Blanket (Unbroken).
Side B is entitled "Hard Rock" and features covers of Them Bones (Alice In Chains), Scentless Apprentice (Nirvana), Sad But True (Metallica), Terrible Lie (Nine Inch Nails) and Down (Stone Temple Pilots).
The band had this to say, "We've always been a band that pulls inspiration and influence from just about every corner of the music world. For this collection of covers, we thought it would be cool to focus on some of our favorites from the 90s that have probably shaped our band the most.
"We hope you enjoy these hardcore and hard rock cuts. We had an amazing time exploring and recording these songs. Enjoy!" Stream the album below:
Eighteen Visions Share New Song '1996'
Eighteen Visions Cover Vision Of Disorder's 'D.T.O.'
Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic
Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website- Eighteen Visions Surprise Fans With Album- Rolling Stones- more
Sammy Hagar Planning New EP- Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard'- Metallica's Black Album Anniversary- more
Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup- Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October- Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP- more
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Eighteen Visions Surprise Fans With '1996' Covers Album
The Black Crowes Launch 'Brothers Of A Feather' Concert Film
Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video
Everyone Dies In Utah Stream 'Lane Of Memory'
The The's 2018 Comeback Concert Set For Album, Video and Film Release
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'If That Ain't A Reason' Video
Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website For Late AC/DC Legend
Tommy Lee Recruited By Post Malone For 'Motley Crew' Video