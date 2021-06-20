Singled Out: Mark Rubin, Jew of Oklahoma's Good Shabbels

Mark Rubin, Jew of Oklahoma just released his new album "The Triumph of Assimilation" and to celebrate we asked Mark to tell us about the song "Good Shabbels". Here is the story:
Modern Jewish Praise music is pretty awful, at least to my ear. All saccharine sweet, strummy guitars and based in the most inoffensive versions of the most standardized versions of standard pop, it has never inspired nor moved me for a moment. Oft quite the opposite. It's because of this that on each of my releases I do my best to add to the canon of cooler Jewish Gospel in hopes to rectify this. True this might seem odd as well coming from a non-believing, fully secular Jewish person. But I don't think just because you don't necessarily believe in an active, engaged deity doensn't mean you can't find great value in our customs and practices. None more sensible and worthy than the weekly rest of the Jewish Sabbath, or in the Yiddish language "Shabbes."
Originally I wrote just the first stanza for an Instagram post one Friday night, posting it on a lark. But when it came to recording my latest release "The Triumph of Assimilation," I sat down with my guitar, envisioned my favorite Country Blues guitarists and in just about as long as it took to write it down, fleshed out the rest of the tune. It was easy too, I simply described what happens on a typical Shabbes; gathering with family and friends, ignoring the weeks' business, meditating on what's important and basically doing a whole lot of nothing, as it should be. A genuine recharge. I think you don't have to be Jewish to appreciate that.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and get the full album right here!
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television
New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release
Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic
Damn Yankees Paid A Million Dollars Not To Make Album
Noel Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Back The Way We Came'
Carnifex 'Pray For Peace' With New Video
Travie McCoy Releases 'A Spoonful Of Cinnamon' Video
Pearl Jam Share 2018 Missoula Concert Livestream Preview