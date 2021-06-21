Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is revisiting his 2010 Band Of Joy cover of the Linda and Richard Thompson classic, "House Of Cards", on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast series.
The singer's career has often seen him choose songs by artists with whom he's crossed paths many times over the years, and the duo's own musical history has intertwined with Plant's on more than one occasion - especially given Richard's work with the UK folk outfit Fairport Convention.
"House Of Cards" originally appeared on the Thompsons' 1978 album, "First Light." Plant's band and album, "Band Of Joy", saw the Led Zeppelin rocker team up with guitarist Buddy Miller, vocalist Patty Griffin and others to record and perform songs written by a variety of artists. Stream the episode here.
