Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'

(hennemusic) Journey are sharing a preview video for their forthcoming new single, "The Way We Used To Be", ahead of its official release this Thursday, June 24th.
The 2021 edition of the band - which sees founder Neal Schon and longtime members Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda joined by returning bassist Randy Jackson and new additions Nara Michael Walden on drums and Jason Derlatka on keyboardists - are featured rocking out in an animated clip of the forthcoming track.
Journey recently announced a pair of upcoming US live dates, including a July 29 show at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL - just two days before they play Lollapalooza in the city, and an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV on September 18.
Tickets for the Las Vegas date will go on sale Friday, June 25 at JourneyMusic.com. Check out the preview video here.
