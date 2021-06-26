Eighteen Visions Cover Vision Of Disorder's 'D.T.O.'

Eighteen Visions have shared their cover of Vision Of Disorder's "D.T.O." The track follows the band's cover earlier this month of the Alice in Chains classic "Them Bones".

They had this to say, "We first heard Vision Of Disorder back in 1994/1995 when the demo tapes were brought back to OC by Excessive Force. It was unlike anything we had ever heard.

"The dual vocals were executed to perfection. When 18V were exploring new ideas while writing the 'Vanity' album, VOD became a heavy influence when it came to blending the screams with clean vocals.

"We hope you enjoy our cover of 'DTO'. Thank you Vision Of Disorder for having a long lasting impact and influence on our music." Stream the track below:

