Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'

Metallica are streaming an early take of their Black Album hit "Sad But True" to promote the forthcoming "Rough & Alternate Mixes" 2CD collection.
"Sad But True (Take 36 - February 5th, 1991)" is just one of the rarities that will featured in the 2 disc collection that that is part of their larger forthcoming "Black Album" remastered box set.
The original album was remastered for special 30th anniversary reissues that will be hitting stores on September 10th in multiple formats including a180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3 CD expanded edition, digital, and limited-edition deluxe box set (containing the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card). Stream the alternate take of "Sad But True" below:
Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White
