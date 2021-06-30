Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series Via Twitch

Of Mice & Men have announced that they have teamed up with the video streaming service Twitch in an exclusive deal that will see them streaming live multiple days per week beginning tomorrow.

They are kicking things off on Thursday (July 1st) at 11am PT/2pm ET. Following the debut, the band plans to stream live via Twitch on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 11am PT/2pm ET.

Guitarist Phil Manansala had this to say, "We're so happy to get the opportunity to stream exclusively on Twitch. Over the last year, I've been streaming and got to be a part of an amazing community I had no idea existed but am happy that I discovered.

"Twitch is the streaming service that cares about each community and gives power to the streamer, and we couldn't be more excited to be involved." Visit their official Twitch channel here.



Related Stories

Of Mice & Men Announce Festival Dates and Shares Stream Video

Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP

Of Mice & Men Stream New Song 'Anchor'

Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs

Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music

Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song

Of Mice & Men Get Animated For 'Obsolete' Video

Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover

Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song

News > Of Mice Men



