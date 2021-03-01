Geoff Downes Hopes To Finish Unreleased John Wetton Tracks

Asia and Yes star Geoff Downes revealed that he has some unreleased recordings that he made with the John Wetton (Asia/King Crimson) prior to his death and that he hopes to complete.

Downes revealed the news during an appearance on the Vintage Rock Pod podcast after he was asked what plans that he has coming up. He responded, "I've still got some recordings I did with John Wetton, there's still some elements of that that I'd like to do at some point."

He was them asked how many tracks did he record with John prior to his death in 2017. Geoff responded, "There's probably about half a dozen, but John was too sick really at the time to take them any further.

But deep down I probably know the direction he would want them to go in. So I've got those elements, they're there, and I really hope to get them completed one day.

"But the last 4 or 5 years have been pretty solid on the road with Yes and Asia as well. So its been a lot of roadwork the last 10 years but the way it is at the moment I think I'm going to have to spend a bit more time fishing around in the studio and see what I can come up with." Listen ot the full interview here.



