John Wetton Memorial Concert To Be Livestreamed

Event poster

Prog legends Yes shared via social media that their will be a special John Wetton memorial concert in August that will be livestreamed. Wetton passed away in January of 2017 from complications from cancer at the Macmillan Unit at Christchurch Hospital, which will benefit from the event.

Yes shared on Facebook, "We are delighted to announce that a memorial concert will be held in memory of John Wetton (Family, King Crimson, Roxy Music, Uriah Heep, UK, Wishbone Ash, Asia) on August 3rd, 2023 at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex.

"The event will see friends and family of the late lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist gather together to celebrate the life of this extraordinary musician. An all-star line-up of legends, who were friends and collaborators of John's, will perform songs from throughout his incredible career.

The memorial event will be hosted by Progs editor, Jerry Ewing, alongside Geoffrey Downes (The Buggles, Asia, YES), Steve Hackett [Genesis, GTR] and artist Roger Dean.The list of performers who wish to pay tribute to John is growing by the day.

The event will be live streamed globally, and you can purchase your tickets here.

"All proceeds will be donated to Macmillan Cares Locally, at the Macmillan Unit Christchurch hospital to assist them in continuing their wonderful work that benefitted John, and his loved ones."

Related Stories

Geoff Downes Hopes To Finish Unreleased John Wetton Tracks

District 97's 'Screenplay' To Feature Unreleased John Wetton Performance

More John Wetton News