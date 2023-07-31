John Wetton An Extraordinary Life Box Set Coming

(Glass Onyon) On 24th November the first in a series of box sets commemorating the life and music of one of the UK's most extraordinary and prolific musicians, John Wetton, will be released.
The "An Extraordinary Life" box set contains 8 newly remastered CDs, featuring the six solo albums Wetton released between 1980 and 2011. Each album now includes special bonus tracks. Additionally, two further discs are included which feature a gold mine of rare, live and unreleased material from the vaults, compiled by John's archivist, Rick Nelson.
Housed in a sumptuous 12" by 12" box, this set includes a 64-page book with an introduction by legendary artist, Roger Dean and contains comprehensive sleeve notes by Nick Shilton, author of Wetton's biography, "An Extraordinary Life", published earlier this year. The book also features a raft of photographs taken from the Wetton archive and has been designed by John's long-time friend, Michael Inns.
This whole project has been lovingly crafted and compiled with the full blessing of John's son Dylan and his wife Lisa and is endorsed by the Wetton estate.
With a career spanning more than four decades, John Wetton's rich baritone voice and accomplished bass playing has adorned many recordings. In this "An Extraordinary Life" his extensive solo career is captured for posterity all in one sumptuous box set, making this a fitting tribute to one of the UK most loved and respected artists.
"An Extraordinary Life"
DISC 1: Caught in The Crossfire (1980)
DISC 2: Battle Lines (1994)
DISC 3: Arkangel (1997)
DISC 4: Welcome to Heaven (2000)
DISC 5: Rock of Faith (2003)
DISC 6: Raised in Captivity (2011)
DISC 7: New Live and Unreleased Tracks
DISC 8: New Live and Unreleased Tracks
