.

John Wetton An Extraordinary Life Box Set Coming

07-31-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John Wetton News box set promo July 31, 2023
box set promo

(Glass Onyon) On 24th November the first in a series of box sets commemorating the life and music of one of the UK's most extraordinary and prolific musicians, John Wetton, will be released.

The "An Extraordinary Life" box set contains 8 newly remastered CDs, featuring the six solo albums Wetton released between 1980 and 2011. Each album now includes special bonus tracks. Additionally, two further discs are included which feature a gold mine of rare, live and unreleased material from the vaults, compiled by John's archivist, Rick Nelson.

Housed in a sumptuous 12" by 12" box, this set includes a 64-page book with an introduction by legendary artist, Roger Dean and contains comprehensive sleeve notes by Nick Shilton, author of Wetton's biography, "An Extraordinary Life", published earlier this year. The book also features a raft of photographs taken from the Wetton archive and has been designed by John's long-time friend, Michael Inns.

This whole project has been lovingly crafted and compiled with the full blessing of John's son Dylan and his wife Lisa and is endorsed by the Wetton estate.

With a career spanning more than four decades, John Wetton's rich baritone voice and accomplished bass playing has adorned many recordings. In this "An Extraordinary Life" his extensive solo career is captured for posterity all in one sumptuous box set, making this a fitting tribute to one of the UK most loved and respected artists.

"An Extraordinary Life"
DISC 1: Caught in The Crossfire (1980)
DISC 2: Battle Lines (1994)
DISC 3: Arkangel (1997)
DISC 4: Welcome to Heaven (2000)
DISC 5: Rock of Faith (2003)
DISC 6: Raised in Captivity (2011)
DISC 7: New Live and Unreleased Tracks
DISC 8: New Live and Unreleased Tracks

Related Stories
John Wetton An Extraordinary Life Box Set Coming

John Wetton Memorial Concert Lineup Announced

John Wetton Memorial Concert To Be Livestreamed

Geoff Downes Hopes To Finish Unreleased John Wetton Tracks

District 97's 'Screenplay' To Feature Unreleased John Wetton Performance

More John Wetton News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Suicidal Tendencies To Rock Full Debut Album For 40th Anniversary Shows- ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Plans To Play Until He Dies- more

Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show- Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album- more

Day In Country

Luke Bryan Premieres 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand' Video- Zach Bryan Makes Chart History- The Oak Ridge Boys Team With Alabama- more

Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge

Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City

On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest

Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery

Latest News

Suicidal Tendencies To Rock Full Debut Album For 40th Anniversary Shows

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Plans To Play Until He Dies

District 97 Announce New Album 'Stay For The Ending'

X Japan Top The Charts With 'Angel'

Big Big Train Tease New Album Under New InsideOut Music Deal

Boston In The Studio For 'Don't Look Back' 45th Anniversary

John Wetton An Extraordinary Life Box Set Coming

Singled Out: Venrez's Each and Every Day