KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022

Organizers of the Download festival shared some good news and bad news with fans. The bad news is this year's festival has been canceled due to the pandemic, but the good news is next year's festival will be headlined by Iron Maiden, KISS and Biffy Clyde.

Organizers had this to say, "Following the announcement of the Government's roadmap and despite the extraordinary efforts the NHS have put in to roll out the vaccine, we can sadly now confirm that Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year, but we have exciting news for 2022.

"We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington this June and had been working so hard behind the scenes to make that happen, but sadly, we now know it's not possible. We're heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to suppliers and of course our passionate Download fans.

"We'll be back on June 10th-12th 2022, as strong as ever, with an amazing set of headliners - KISS, Iron Maiden, and Biffy Clyde.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS for their extraordinary efforts in rolling out the vaccine, as well as thanking all of you for your patience and for keeping the spirit of Download alive until we can be together again.

'You are very welcome to retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Alternatively, you will be able to receive a refund from your ticket agent. Look out for an e-mail from them very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time.

"Please read our refund FAQ's before emailing with any questions - it's likely you'll find your answer there!

"Horns up. We'll see you in 2022."



