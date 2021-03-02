.

Sponge To Play Rotting Pinata In Full For Live From Vegas Livestream

Michael Angulia | 03-02-2021

Event poster

Sponge have announced that they will be playing a special Live From Las Vegas livestream concert on March 27th that will be hosted by Eddie Trunk.

The special event will feature the band playing their platinum-selling debut album 'Rotting Pinata' in its entirety and will be followed by a 'Acoustic Storytellers' VIP Experience via Zoom.

Vinnie Dombroski had this to say, "Sponge is super excited about the upcoming Live From Las Vegas' livestream. The top-notch production gives us the opportunity to perform for our audience in a truly unique way, giving our fans a great night of music and interaction.

"With custom event merch available it's almost like being front row at a LIVE Sponge show!" Find ticket and VIP details here.

