Sponge To Play Rotting Pinata In Full For Live From Vegas Livestream

Sponge have announced that they will be playing a special Live From Las Vegas livestream concert on March 27th that will be hosted by Eddie Trunk.
The special event will feature the band playing their platinum-selling debut album 'Rotting Pinata' in its entirety and will be followed by a 'Acoustic Storytellers' VIP Experience via Zoom.
Vinnie Dombroski had this to say, "Sponge is super excited about the upcoming Live From Las Vegas' livestream. The top-notch production gives us the opportunity to perform for our audience in a truly unique way, giving our fans a great night of music and interaction.
"With custom event merch available it's almost like being front row at a LIVE Sponge show!" Find ticket and VIP details here.
