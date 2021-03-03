Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance'

Wolfgang Van Halen's tribute song to his father "Distance" has claimed the No. 1 spot on the MediaBase and BDS Active Rock Radio Charts, following two television performances of the track.

Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang's solo band, performed the song during their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and then unplugged for an acoustic performance on the Today show.

Following those performances, "Distance", which Wolfgang released last fall as tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen, climbed to the No. 1 spot on the BDS chart, which it had also topped following it's initial release.

The song is a bonus track on Wolfgang WVH's self-titled debut album, which is set to be released on June 11th, and features Wolfgang playing all of the instruments and vocals.

Wolfgang had this to say about the song hitting No. 1 again, "The response to 'Distance' has been incredibly overwhelming. The immense support from everyone at radio who played the song and all of the fans who called requesting it has been more than I could have imagined. Thank you to everyone who helped me get my first #1 song. I wish Pop was here to see it."

He said of the song and tribute video at the time of release last November, "As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him.

"While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended 'Distance' to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop."

Watch the "Distance" video below:

