Atreyu Recruit Blink-182's Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Atreyu have released a new track called "Warrior" that features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The song is one of two tracks that the band has just shared from their forthcoming album "Baptize," which is due June 4th.

The band had this to say about the new song, "'Warrior' is song about persistence and never giving up. We hope this song can be the puzzle piece that helps people realize that we ALL have the capacity for greatness.

"Sometimes, greatness can exist in the shadows and lives buried under negativity, trauma, or anxiety. 'Warrior' is about searching through all of that endless darkness to finally find the sunrise.

"When we wrote 'Warrior', the idea to do a big marching drum break came about. We wanted it to feel like a hometown football game. Travis Barker was the perfect person to bring this to life.

"It's cool to have him be a part of the song and to perform in a different light than what people may be used to." Stream the song below:

