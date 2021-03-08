Saxon Take On Beatles Classic 'Paperback Writer'

NWOBHM icons Saxon have released their tack on The Beatles classic "Paperback Writer," which comes from their forthcoming covers album, "Inspirations".
Frontman Biff Byrford had this to say about the cover, "I saw The Beatles on TV for the first time in 1963. It was a very inspirational moment for me to think maybe I could be in a band!"
The new record is set to be released on March 19th and features Saxon playing some of the songs that influenced them including tracks from Black Sabbath, Motorhead, the Rolling Stones, Deep Purple and more.
Biff said of the album, "We wanted to do an album based on our influences, the songs and bands that inspired us to write what we did and still do." Check out "Paperback Writer" below:
Saxon Release Video For Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'
Saxon's Biff Byford Reveals He Had A Heart Attack
Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'Me And You' Video
Saxon's Bill Byford Releases 'Me And You' Video
Saxon's Biff Byford Had Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery 2019 In Review
Saxon's Biff Byford Releases 'School Of Hard Knocks' Video
Saxon's Biff Byford Felling Okay Following Heart Surgery
Saxon's Biff Byford Has Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery
Saxon's Biff Byford To Undergo Heart Surgery
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'-
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more
Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video- Ghost 'Life Eternal' Video- When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy- more
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Candlebox Stream 'My Weakness' From Forthcoming Album
Anthrax and Testament Stars Lead Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic
The Juliana Theory Reimagine 'Into The Dark'
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event
Former Delain Singer Charlotte Wessels Shares 'Soft Revolution'
Geoff Tate Fronted Sweet Oblivion Release 'Another Change' Video
Saxon Take On Beatles Classic 'Paperback Writer'
The Drive-By Truckers' Jay Gonzalez Shares 'Trampoline' Video