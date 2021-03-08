Saxon Take On Beatles Classic 'Paperback Writer'

NWOBHM icons Saxon have released their tack on The Beatles classic "Paperback Writer," which comes from their forthcoming covers album, "Inspirations".

Frontman Biff Byrford had this to say about the cover, "I saw The Beatles on TV for the first time in 1963. It was a very inspirational moment for me to think maybe I could be in a band!"



The new record is set to be released on March 19th and features Saxon playing some of the songs that influenced them including tracks from Black Sabbath, Motorhead, the Rolling Stones, Deep Purple and more.

Biff said of the album, "We wanted to do an album based on our influences, the songs and bands that inspired us to write what we did and still do." Check out "Paperback Writer" below:

