(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse are streaming their 1975 rarity, "Born To Run", from the recently-issued package "Neil Young Archives Volume 2 (1972-1976)." The previously-unreleased track was recorded during sessions for the rocker's 1975 album, "Zuma."
The second volume in Young's ongoing archives series delivers 131 tracks from the singer's 1972-76 output in chronological order, and includes new unreleased versions of older material alongside the trio of "Homegrown" and the live packages "Tuscaloosa" and "Roxy: Tonight's The Night Live", a re-arranged "Tonight's The Night" record with two new tracks, and a live album with Crazy Horse in London and Tokyo, among other things.
Originally available exclusively via the Neil Young Archives website, Young released a digital edition via retail on March 5; both versions include access to free hi-res digital audio downloads from the singer's website. Check out the video for "Born To Run" here.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1990 Performance
Neil Young Previews Young Shakespeare Live Release
Neil Young Shares Video From New 1990 Live Package With Crazy Horse
Neil Young Streams Crazy Horse Version Of 'Pocahontas'
Neil Young Shares Trailer For 'Way Down In The Rust Bucket'
Neil Young Announces New Live Package With Crazy Horse
Neil Young Streams New 'Comes A Time' Isolation Performance
Neil Young Streams 1972 Rarity
Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young Feud Part Of This Week's Music's Greatest Mysteries
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity
87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings Part Of Plastic Ono Band Reissue
August Burns Red Share Cover Of Westworld Theme
Anneke van Giersbergen Announce Darkest Skies Virtual Experience
Crown Release 'Illumination' Video
Maximo Park Postpone Spring Headline Tour To October
Witherfall Stream 'And They All Blew Away' Video