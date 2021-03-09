.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity

Bruce Henne | 03-09-2021

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse are streaming their 1975 rarity, "Born To Run", from the recently-issued package "Neil Young Archives Volume 2 (1972-1976)." The previously-unreleased track was recorded during sessions for the rocker's 1975 album, "Zuma."

The second volume in Young's ongoing archives series delivers 131 tracks from the singer's 1972-76 output in chronological order, and includes new unreleased versions of older material alongside the trio of "Homegrown" and the live packages "Tuscaloosa" and "Roxy: Tonight's The Night Live", a re-arranged "Tonight's The Night" record with two new tracks, and a live album with Crazy Horse in London and Tokyo, among other things.

Originally available exclusively via the Neil Young Archives website, Young released a digital edition via retail on March 5; both versions include access to free hi-res digital audio downloads from the singer's website. Check out the video for "Born To Run" here.

