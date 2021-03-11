.

Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Recruit Ex-Soilwork Star For New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 03-11-2021

Act Of Denial single promo courtesy Split Screen

Metal supergroup Act Of Denial have released a teaser video for their brand new single "Slave", which features a guest appearance from former Soilwork guitarist Pete Wichers.

The band will be releasing the single on March 29th and have also announced that they have inked a deal with Crusader Records (Part of the Golden Robot Global Entertainment) for the release of their debut album "Negative" later this year.

The band featues guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim), guitarist and lyricist Luger (Benighted, Koziak), vocalist Bjorn Speed Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lennmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra). Check out the teaser video below:


