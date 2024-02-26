Fleshgod Apocalypse Star Joins Act Of Denial On 'Unbury The Hatchet'

(Split Screen) Act Of Denial has dropped the lyric video for their latest single 'Unbury The Hatchet', which bring you back to 90 and early 2000 with some old school Gothenburg vibe. The single has a new guest on drums, Eugene Ryabchenko (best known as drummer of Fleshgod Apocalypse).

Few words from AOD co-founder Luger: "We are extremely happy that we have a new song out after almost 3 years together with a new lyric video. Once again video is done by our buddy Wanderley Perna who did also our 1st lyric video for 'Your Dark Desires' from debut album and he did amazing job as always. Thx bro!!

"We are also satisfied that we are recording again since it is very difficult for us at this point. People we are working with, are very busy already with their own bands and it is hard to find any time for some side projects.

"1st album was made during Covid time when everyone was stuck at home, so they had time, now is completely different situation but somehow we're still managing.

"Also thanks every AOD fans and supporters for making this happen. What everyone is wondering and asking us lately, will there be a new album from AOD soon? Unfortunately I can't confirm anything about that topic, as already said, some of the guys already started their tours or they will start it soon, but I can give a hint about a new song that is in the works with some cool guests, and not only 1 but a few, but we will leave that aside for now. We will be updating all on our socials when time comes.

"Stay tuned, healthy and beautiful. As always Rock on!!"

News > Act Of Denial