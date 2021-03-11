The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have rescheduled dates for their Las Vegas residency to spring of 2022. The Scorpions are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever."
The nine-show "Sin City Nights" series - with guests Queensryche - was scheduled to open last summer at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, before originally being moved to May of 2021 and, now, will start in March of next year. "We can't wait to be reunited with all of you then!," says the band.
Fans who have purchased tickets to an affected performance will have their tickets automatically transferred to a new date with the exact same seats, including VIP packages where applicable; if you are unable to attend that date, please visit your original point of purchase for a refund. See the rescheduled dates here.
Scorpions Gave Fans 'Sign Of Hope' 2020 In Review
Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas
The Scorpions Resume Work On New Album
Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress
Scorpions Announce 'Wind Of Change' 30th Anniversary Box Set
Scorpions Release First 'Sign Of Hope' Fan Video
Scorpions Announce Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates
Scorpions Going Old School With New Album
Motorhead And Scorpions Star Battled Covid-19
Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion- Neil Peart's Drums Used On New Single- Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics- more
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion
Rush Icon Neil Peart's Drums Used On Crown Lands' New Single
The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates
Cheap Trick Stream New Single 'Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll'
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour
Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video
Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off