The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have rescheduled dates for their Las Vegas residency to spring of 2022. The Scorpions are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever."

The nine-show "Sin City Nights" series - with guests Queensryche - was scheduled to open last summer at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, before originally being moved to May of 2021 and, now, will start in March of next year. "We can't wait to be reunited with all of you then!," says the band.

Fans who have purchased tickets to an affected performance will have their tickets automatically transferred to a new date with the exact same seats, including VIP packages where applicable; if you are unable to attend that date, please visit your original point of purchase for a refund. See the rescheduled dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

