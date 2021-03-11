.

The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

Bruce Henne | 03-11-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Scorpions original residency promo photo

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have rescheduled dates for their Las Vegas residency to spring of 2022. The Scorpions are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever."

The nine-show "Sin City Nights" series - with guests Queensryche - was scheduled to open last summer at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, before originally being moved to May of 2021 and, now, will start in March of next year. "We can't wait to be reunited with all of you then!," says the band.

Fans who have purchased tickets to an affected performance will have their tickets automatically transferred to a new date with the exact same seats, including VIP packages where applicable; if you are unable to attend that date, please visit your original point of purchase for a refund. See the rescheduled dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

Scorpions Gave Fans 'Sign Of Hope' 2020 In Review

Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas

The Scorpions Resume Work On New Album

Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress

Scorpions Announce 'Wind Of Change' 30th Anniversary Box Set

Scorpions Release First 'Sign Of Hope' Fan Video

Scorpions Announce Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

Scorpions Going Old School With New Album

Motorhead And Scorpions Star Battled Covid-19

News > Scorpions

advertisement
Day In Rock

Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion- Neil Peart's Drums Used On New Single- Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics- more

Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more

Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more

Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more

Reviews

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines

MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold

advertisement
Latest News

Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion

Rush Icon Neil Peart's Drums Used On Crown Lands' New Single

The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

Cheap Trick Stream New Single 'Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll'

Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour

Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video

Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off