Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency

Keavin Wiggins | 03-14-2021

Van Halen still from the interview video

Michael Anthony says that he wanted to go to one of his former Van Halen bandmate David Lee Roth's residency show in Las Vegas and jam with him during the show but scheduling conflicts prevented it.

Anthony made the comments during a just published appearance on The Jeremy White Podcast. He was asked if he consider the idea of joining Roth on stage at one of his solo shows.

The bassist responded, "When he did his residency stuff in Las Vegas out here, because it turned out I couldn't it anyway, I think we had something going on with The Circle, but I was actually going to show up and see about going up on stage and jamming with Dave. Because I've got no beef with any of the guys about any of that stuff. At this point in the career and my life, it's, like, hey, I'll play it." Watch the full interview below:


