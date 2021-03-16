Atreyu Recruit Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Atreyu have released a music video for their brand new single "Warrior", a song that features a guest appearance from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
The single comes from the band's forthcoming album "Baptize", which is set to hit stores on June 14th and is the group's first album since parting ways with frontman Alex Varkatzas last year.
They had this to say about the song, "Sometimes life punches you in the face. The fist hurts - and the floor hurts worse. But getting back up feels incredible. 'Warrior' is a song about the war within.
"There is a daily battle inside all of us, as well as the knowledge that we each have the power to not only get back up, but also have the fire we need to thrive and burn brighter than ever." Watch the video below:
Atreyu Recruit Blink-182's Travis Barker For 'Warrior'
Atreyu Officially Parted Ways With Frontman Alex Varkatzas 2020 In Review
Atreyu Announce Carry The Fire Livestreams
Atreyu Release 'Save Us' Video
Atreyu Officially Part Ways With Frontman Alex Varkatzas
Atreyu Reportedly Part Ways With Signer Alex Varkatzas
Atreyu's Brandon Saller Announces Live From My Living Room
Atreyu Dedicate New 'Super Hero' Video To Covid-19 Heroes
Atreyu Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys
Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation' Says Leach
Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video
U2 Launching Concert Streaming Series On St. Patrick's Day
Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Follow You' Video
Atreyu Recruit Travis Barker For 'Warrior'
Kenny Chesney Delivers 'Knowing You' Video
Type O Negative Offshoot Silvertomb Release 'So True' Video