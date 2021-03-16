.

Atreyu Recruit Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-16-2021

Atreyu still from the video

Atreyu have released a music video for their brand new single "Warrior", a song that features a guest appearance from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The single comes from the band's forthcoming album "Baptize", which is set to hit stores on June 14th and is the group's first album since parting ways with frontman Alex Varkatzas last year.

They had this to say about the song, "Sometimes life punches you in the face. The fist hurts - and the floor hurts worse. But getting back up feels incredible. 'Warrior' is a song about the war within.

"There is a daily battle inside all of us, as well as the knowledge that we each have the power to not only get back up, but also have the fire we need to thrive and burn brighter than ever." Watch the video below:


