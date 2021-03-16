Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown Album Coming

Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown have released a lyric video for their new track "United State Of Mind ". The song comes is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will be released in the U.S. on April 16th.
"USM was one of the first pieces of music that I came up with for Maxi," reflects guitarist Robin Trower, "as soon as he heard it, Maxi had the lyric idea of 'On a lonely highway' and everything started to fall into place from there. I think it is one of the best tracks I've been involved in. Working on the album with Livi and Maxi was a complete joy from beginning to end."
Maxi Priest had this to say, "Three different minds coming together trying to create a unification that we can give as a gift to the world. We wanted to come together to do something positive. I'm overwhelmed and proud of this album. It's all live instrumentation - fully organic music. This album is for music lovers: all genres." Watch the lyric video below:
