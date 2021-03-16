.

Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown Album Coming

Keavin Wiggins | 03-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Robin Trower album cover art courtesy Glass Onyon

Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown have released a lyric video for their new track "United State Of Mind ". The song comes is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will be released in the U.S. on April 16th.

"USM was one of the first pieces of music that I came up with for Maxi," reflects guitarist Robin Trower, "as soon as he heard it, Maxi had the lyric idea of 'On a lonely highway' and everything started to fall into place from there. I think it is one of the best tracks I've been involved in. Working on the album with Livi and Maxi was a complete joy from beginning to end."

Maxi Priest had this to say, "Three different minds coming together trying to create a unification that we can give as a gift to the world. We wanted to come together to do something positive. I'm overwhelmed and proud of this album. It's all live instrumentation - fully organic music. This album is for music lovers: all genres." Watch the lyric video below:


Related Stories


Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown Album Coming

Robin Trower Postpones Spring Tour Dates To Fall

Robin Trower Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

News > Robin Trower

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Reviews

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys

Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation' Says Leach

Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video

U2 Launching Concert Streaming Series On St. Patrick's Day

Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Follow You' Video

Atreyu Recruit Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Kenny Chesney Delivers 'Knowing You' Video

Type O Negative Offshoot Silvertomb Release 'So True' Video