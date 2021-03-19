Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD

Lamb Of God have released the official video for their track "Memento Mori (Live)", which comes from the forthcoming "Lamb of God: Live in Richmond DVD".
The DVD will be included in the "Lamb Of God (Deluxe Version)", package which is set to be released next Friday, March 26th. The video was captured during a show in the band's native Richmond, VA for livestream in September of last year.
The new three-disc deluxe version of the band's 2020 self-titled album will feature the original album, along with two bonus tracks and a live version of the album, plus a DVD featuring the first of Lamb Of God's livestream events from last fall.
In addition to performing Lamb Of God in its entirety, the performance features an encore of four songs including "Ruin," "Contractor," "512," and the debut live performance of "The Death Of Us," a new song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the Bill & Ted Face The Music movie and soundtrack.
The DVD will include a new director's cut with bonus material. Digital copies will contain only Disc 1 and Disc 2. A separate vinyl edition of Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA will also be available. Watch the new live video below:
