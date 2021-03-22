Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour

Black Veil Brides have announced that they are launching their first-ever virtual acoustic radio tour that will be kicking off this week via 8 local radio stations across the U.S.

The band has teamed up with 8 stations in various markets across the U.S. for the free unplugged shows where they will be playing fan favorites as well as their new single "Scarlet Cross".

They are kicking things off in frontman Andy Biersack's hometown of Cincinnati, OH on WEBN on Tuesday, March 23rd and will play sets for stations in Columbus, Baltimore, Detroit, Monmouth Ocean, Phoenix, Madison and will be wrapping up in Kansas City. See the details below:

TUES 3/23 - WEBN/Cincinnati - 6:30pm EST - https://www.facebook.com/1027webn

WED 3/24 - WRKZ/Columbus - 10am EST - https://www.facebook.com/997theblitz

THU 3/25 - WIYY/Baltimore - 7pm EST - https://www.facebook.com/98online

FRI 3/26 - WRIF/Detroit - 5pm EST - https://wrif.com/

MON 3/29 - WRAT/Monmouth Ocean - 7pm EST - https://www.facebook.com/959therat

TUES 3/30 - KUPD/Phoenix - 8pm PST - https://98kupd.com/

WED 3/31 - WJJO/Madison - 7pm CST - https://www.facebook.com/941JJO

FRI 4/2 - KCJK/Kansas City - 8pm CST - https://www.facebook.com/1051THEX



