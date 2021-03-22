Black Veil Brides have announced that they are launching their first-ever virtual acoustic radio tour that will be kicking off this week via 8 local radio stations across the U.S.
The band has teamed up with 8 stations in various markets across the U.S. for the free unplugged shows where they will be playing fan favorites as well as their new single "Scarlet Cross".
They are kicking things off in frontman Andy Biersack's hometown of Cincinnati, OH on WEBN on Tuesday, March 23rd and will play sets for stations in Columbus, Baltimore, Detroit, Monmouth Ocean, Phoenix, Madison and will be wrapping up in Kansas City. See the details below:
TUES 3/23 - WEBN/Cincinnati - 6:30pm EST - https://www.facebook.com/1027webn
WED 3/24 - WRKZ/Columbus - 10am EST - https://www.facebook.com/997theblitz
THU 3/25 - WIYY/Baltimore - 7pm EST - https://www.facebook.com/98online
FRI 3/26 - WRIF/Detroit - 5pm EST - https://wrif.com/
MON 3/29 - WRAT/Monmouth Ocean - 7pm EST - https://www.facebook.com/959therat
TUES 3/30 - KUPD/Phoenix - 8pm PST - https://98kupd.com/
WED 3/31 - WJJO/Madison - 7pm CST - https://www.facebook.com/941JJO
FRI 4/2 - KCJK/Kansas City - 8pm CST - https://www.facebook.com/1051THEX
Black Veil Brides Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Scarlet Cross'
Black Veil Brides Announce Alive And Burning 2 Streaming Event
Black Veil Brides' Jimxx Battling Covid-19
Black Veil Brides' Frontman Explains Why They Re-Stitched The Wounds
Black Veil Brides Stream New Version of 'Perfect Weapon'
Black Veil Brides Announce Special Full Album Performance Livestream
Black Veil Brides To Re-Stitch These Wounds For 10th Anniversary
Black Veil Brides Release New Two Song Collection 'The Night'
Black Veil Brides Part Ways With Member
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour
Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022
Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour
Pop Evil Share New Song 'Set Me Free' And Announce Album
Between The Buried And Me Announce Summer Tour Dates
Serj Tankian Delivers 'Electric Yerevan' Video
Todd Rundgren Goes To Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa
Frost Take Fans 'Terrestrial' With New Video