Insomnium Deliver 'The Conjurer' Video

Insomnium have released a new single and music video called "The Conjurer". The track is the follow up to their late 2019 studio album "Heart Like A Grave".
Niilo Sevenen had this to say about the new song, "We haven't been idle during the pandemic. 'The Conjurer' is a tragic tale of jealous and searing love that opens this new chapter for Insomnium.
"Monumental composition by Markus Vanhala that reaches its peak in the soaring dual guitar solo. The wintry music video was shot in the dreamlike landscapes of northern Finland by director Vesa Ranta and his team. More shall follow." Watch the video below:
