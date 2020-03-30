Infected Rain Announce Tour With Eluveitie and Insomnium
Infected Rain have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall supporting Eluveitie and Insomnium on their upcoming North American coheadlining tour.
The tour is scheduled to get underway on September 21st in Miami, Fl at Kelsey Theater and will be wrapping up on October 25th in Houston, TX at Scout Bar.
Infected Rain singer Lena had this to say, "Like a mouth of fresh air and a new chapter in our lives, this tour is going to change it all. We are happy to announce that Infected Rain is going to support Eluveitie and Insomnium on a North American tour in September/October of 2020." See the dates below:
INFECTED RAIN Fall 2020 North American Tour Dates
w/ Co-Headliners Eluveitie and Insomnium
9/21 - Miami, FL @ Kelsey Theater
9/22 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
9/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
9/24 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
9/25 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
9/26 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
9/28 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
9/29 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
9/30 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial
10/1 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
10/2 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/3 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora (combined show with Amaranthe, Battle Beast and Seven Spires)
10/4 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/6 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
10/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
10/8 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater
10/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
10/11 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater
10/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
10/14 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/15 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova
10/16 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
10/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
10/18 - Anaheim, CA @ National Grove
10/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
10/21 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
10/23 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
10/24 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
10/25 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
