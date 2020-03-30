Infected Rain Announce Tour With Eluveitie and Insomnium

Infected Rain have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall supporting Eluveitie and Insomnium on their upcoming North American coheadlining tour.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on September 21st in Miami, Fl at Kelsey Theater and will be wrapping up on October 25th in Houston, TX at Scout Bar.

Infected Rain singer Lena had this to say, "Like a mouth of fresh air and a new chapter in our lives, this tour is going to change it all. We are happy to announce that Infected Rain is going to support Eluveitie and Insomnium on a North American tour in September/October of 2020." See the dates below:

INFECTED RAIN Fall 2020 North American Tour Dates

w/ Co-Headliners Eluveitie and Insomnium

9/21 - Miami, FL @ Kelsey Theater

9/22 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

9/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

9/24 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

9/25 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

9/26 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

9/28 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

9/29 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

9/30 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial

10/1 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

10/2 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/3 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora (combined show with Amaranthe, Battle Beast and Seven Spires)

10/4 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/6 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

10/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

10/8 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater

10/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

10/11 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater

10/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

10/14 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/15 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova

10/16 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

10/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/18 - Anaheim, CA @ National Grove

10/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

10/21 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

10/23 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

10/24 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

10/25 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar





